Cedar Rapids Mayor: “Mask mandate still going to be enforced”

Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Cedar Rapids’ mask mandate will remain in place, according to Mayor Brad Hart.

Hart told KCRG-TV9 on Saturday that mask mandate will continue to be enforced to give businesses coverage and help keep employees and patrons safe.

This announcement comes following Governor Kim Reynolds’s public health proclamation on Friday lifting COVID restrictions on Iowa businesses.

Hart first signed the mandate back in September and later tested positive for COVID-19 that same month.

