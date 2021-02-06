Four escape Cedar Rapids house fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Four people were displaced after a house fire on the northwest side of Cedar Rapids on Saturday afternoon.

At 12:39 P.M., the Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to a report of a possible chimney fire at 1121 38th St NW.

When they arrived, they saw smoke coming from the attic and fire on coming from the backside of the house.

Authorities say the occupants were all out of the house shortly after they arrived. No medical assistance was needed.

Officials say the house suffered heavy smoke and fire damage to the roof and moderate damage to the kitchen and living room areas.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department assisted with the response.

