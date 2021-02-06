Bitter cold with no warm up in sight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Arctic air has arrived and any relief from the bitter cold looks far away.

Temperatures tonight will be the coldest of the winter so far with actual temperatures crashing into the negative teens as skies clear overhead. Wind chills are likely to be in the negative 20s and 30s to start Sunday. Wind Chill Advisories and Warnings are in place for dangerous cold Sunday morning. Bundle up and cover exposed skin if you must be outside during this time. Throughout Sunday, it won’t feel like we make it above zero degrees.

Another round of light accumulating snow is possible Sunday into Monday.

Single-digit highs and below zero lows continue through Valentine’s Day.

