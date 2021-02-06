Advertisement

Bitter cold with no warm up in sight

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Arctic air has arrived and any relief from the bitter cold looks far away.

Temperatures tonight will be the coldest of the winter so far with actual temperatures crashing into the negative teens as skies clear overhead. Wind chills are likely to be in the negative 20s and 30s to start Sunday. Wind Chill Advisories and Warnings are in place for dangerous cold Sunday morning. Bundle up and cover exposed skin if you must be outside during this time. Throughout Sunday, it won’t feel like we make it above zero degrees.

Another round of light accumulating snow is possible Sunday into Monday.  

Single-digit highs and below zero lows continue through Valentine’s Day.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appears during a news...
Gov. Reynolds lifting all COVID-19 restrictions on Iowa businesses
Businesses react to new public health proclamation lifting COVID-19 restrictions
Bars & restaurants react to proclamation lifting COVID-19 restrictions
Iowa State Patrol warning truck drivers to stay off the roads during winter storms
Iowa State Patrol warning truck drivers to stay off the roads during winter storms followings Thursday’s crashes
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it sent rescue teams to a property near Marengo in Iowa...
More than 40 neglected dogs rescued from Marengo during Thursday’s blizzard
Expected snowfall accumulations on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
Another round of light snow, with bitter cold temperatures

Latest News

A Wind Chill Warning, for the counties with in the darker colors, and a Wind Chill Advisory,...
Brutal cold continues with additional rounds of light snow
Some rounds of light snow possible.
First Alert Forecast
Arctic air has arrived and any relief from the bitter cold looks far away.
First Alert Forecast
Expected snowfall accumulations on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
Another round of light snow, with bitter cold temperatures