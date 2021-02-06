Average daily reported cases of COVID-19 continues decline

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The number of newly-reported people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus continued a general downward trend on a weekly-average basis, according to the latest Iowa state data.

As of 10:30 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 555 individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 were reported to the state since the same time on Friday morning. The state’s total since the pandemic began is now 323,872. A total of 293,101 people are considered recovered from the disease.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases per day is now at 759.1, the lowest number in that metric since September 17, 2020. Hours at some TestIowa sites were limited at times in the past seven days due to inclement weather.

41 more people who died due to the virus were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, putting the state’s total at 5,108.

336 people are hospitalized in Iowa due to COVID-19, a net decrease of 12. 67 of those people are in intensive care units, a net increase of one. 30 patients required the use of a ventilator, a net decrease of one. 47 people were newly-admitted to Iowa hospitals in the last 24 hours, similar to recent 24-hour reporting periods.

An additional 2,624 people had test results reported by public and private labs over the last 24 hours. The positivity rate for this batch of tests was 21.2%, lower than the previous day’s 23.6%. The positivity rate computed using this method may differ from the number on the state’s coronavirus dashboard, due to the fact that it uses the number of people tested, not the overall number of tests including people who have been repeatedly tested.

A total of 1,491,720 people in Iowa have been tested since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 305,071 doses of a vaccine for COVID-19 have been administered in Iowa so far. 143,869 people have received only a first dose, while 80,601 have received both doses required of either the Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

