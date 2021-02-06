Another round of light snow, with bitter cold temperatures

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cold air and repeated chances for light snow dominate our forecast over the next several days.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect on Saturday for Davis, Henry, Jefferson, Louisa, and Wapello Counties.

Temperatures will climb toward the middle single digits above zero today as an area of light snow moves through, particularly along and south of Highway 20. Between that Highway 20 corridor, south toward Interstate 80, a trace to 2 inches of snow is likely. Along and south of Interstate 80, 2 to 5 inches of snow are possible.

Expected snowfall accumulations on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (KCRG)

The snow will be light and fluffy, but will still be able to create slick roadways while it is falling. Due to the very cold temperatures, salt and sand treatments used by road crews do not work as well, so icy spots could still linger well after the snow ends. Use caution if driving in snow today and give yourself extra time to arrive along with extra stopping distance.

As skies clear tonight, temperatures drop like a rock. Wind chills will likely approach -20 to -35 overnight. The entire KCRG-TV9 viewing area is under a Wind Chill Advisory or Wind Chill Warning tonight. No matter which you’re included in, the effect is the same: frostbite will be possible on exposed skin in 10-30 minutes. Bundle up and cover as much skin as possible, and limit time outside.

Another couple of rounds of light snow are possible Sunday and Sunday night, with a somewhat better chance on Monday. Some light accumulations are possible with each round.

Temperatures remain very cold throughout the week, with wind chills below zero remaining likely throughout.

