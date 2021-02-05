Advertisement

Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Ossian, Iowa (KCRG) -The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Andrew Michael Lawson, 34, was last seen on Tuesday, February 2nd, in Ossian, Iowa.

Lawson is described as a white male, 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

Authorities say Lawson did not have a vehicle or any known destinations.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office at (563) 382-4268 if you have any information on this case.

**PLEASE SHARE** MISSING PERSON Today the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person and...

Posted by Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office on Friday, February 5, 2021

