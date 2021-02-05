Advertisement

Washington County postpones COVID-19 vaccine clinic due to weekend weather

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Washington County Public Health said it is postponing a COVID-19 vaccine clinic due to the snow expected this weekend.

The clinic was scheduled for Saturday, but has been rescheduled for February 11.

It will still take place at the Wellman Parkside YMCA, located at 525 13th Street.

Those who had an appointment will keep it for the same time.

Our COVID-19 vaccine clinic for 2/6/21 is being RESCHEDULED. This was an incredibly difficult decision to make, but...

Posted by Washington County Public Health on Friday, February 5, 2021

EDITOR’S NOTE: a previous version of this story incorrectly said the vaccine clinic still had appointments available. They are not scheduling additional appointments.

