US officials mull sending masks to each American

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WASHINGTON - Biden administration officials are weighing sending masks to every American as they hope to nudge individuals to do their part in lowering coronavirus transmission rates.

White House chief of staff Ron Klain said in an interview with NBC News that administration officials are looking at using mask supplies that the government already has in its stockpile.

Klain said that the administration hopes to make an announcement on a potential move “in the next few days or next week.”

Biden has pleaded for Americans to wear masks during the first 100 days of his administration.

It’s a step he said could help save thousands of lives as Americans await their turn to be vaccinated.

