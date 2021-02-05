Advertisement

Teen wanted in fatal Wisconsin mall shooting caught in Iowa, waives extradition

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (AP) -Police in eastern Wisconsin say a teenager charged in a fatal shooting at a shopping mall  has waived extradition in Iowa, where he was arrested days after the slaying.

The Grand Chute Police Department announced U.S. Marshals arrested 17-year-old Dezman Ellis on Thursday in Des Moines, Iowa.

Grand Chute police Capt. Colette Jaeger says law enforcement officers have left for Iowa to collect Ellis.

Ellis’ arrest comes days after authorities say he fatally shot 19-year-old Jovanni Frausto, of Neenah, and wounded another person inside the Fox River Mall outside Appleton.

Outagamie County prosecutors say the shooting Sunday came after the two began arguing over a girl who was with Ellis. The shooting forced crowds of people to shelter in place inside the mall.

Outagamie County prosecutors filed charges of first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety against Ellis on Tuesday.

Jaeger says Ellis will be taken to the Outagamie County Jail in Appleton.

