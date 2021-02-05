Suspect in 2019 East Dubuque murder arrested in Chicago

EAST DUBUQUE,Ill.(KCRG) -The suspect in a 2019 East Dubuque murder has been arrested, according to KDTH in Dubuque.

Joseph Wright, 32, was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service in Chicago.

Wright faces five counts of first degree murder for the shooting death of Jennifer Miller, 44, of Dubuque during the early morning hours of April 21, 2019.

