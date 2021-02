Snowfall Totals Across Eastern Iowa from Today’s Winter Storm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A winter storm brought blizzard conditions to Iowa on Thursday, February 4th. Blowing and driving snow led to hazardous driving conditions on many roadways and driving snow in many areas. Here are some of the unofficial snowfall reports from this storm.

County Location Snowfall BENTON 2 NNW SHELLSBURG 5 BENTON VINTON 4.5 BLACK HAWK 1 NE WATERLOO 4 BLACK HAWK 2 SSE WATERLOO 3.5 BUTLER CLARKSVILLE CEDAR LOWDEN 5.2 CEDAR STANWOOD 2.6 CHICKASAW 2 SSE BASSETT 0.5 CHICKASAW NEW HAMPTON 5 DELAWARE 1 S BUCK CREEK 6 DUBUQUE 1 E DYERSVILLE 5.5 DUBUQUE 1 NW CENTER GROVE 3 DUBUQUE 1 NW DUBUQUE REGIONAL A 5.2 DUBUQUE LORE 3 IOWA 1 SW WILLIAMSBURG 2 IOWA NORTH ENGLISH 3 IOWA PARNELL 3 JOHNSON 1 SW UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS 4.5 JOHNSON 2 N UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS 3.5 JOHNSON 2 NNW NORTH LIBERTY 5 JOHNSON 4 ENE IOWA CITY 2 JOHNSON IOWA CITY 4 JOHNSON NORTH LIBERTY 3 JONES ANAMOSA 5.5 JONES WYOMING 4 LINN 1 ENE MOUNT VERNON 5.5 LINN 1 NE FAIRFAX 5 LINN 1 W MARION 6.5 LINN 1 WNW MARION 1.3 LINN 2 NW CEDAR RAPIDS 5.5 LINN 2 NW MARION 6 LINN 2 SSW HIAWATHA 4.5 LINN 2 W CEDAR RAPIDS 5.8 LINN 2 WSW CEDAR RAPIDS 3.2 LINN 3 NNE CEDAR RAPIDS 5.5 LINN CEDAR RAPIDS 2.8 LINN COGGON 5 LINN FAIRFAX 3 LINN LISBON 4.5 MAHASKA OSKALOOSA 4 WINNESHIEK 3 NNW DECORAH 4.5 WINNESHIEK 8 ENE DECORAH 3 WINNESHIEK CALMAR 2.8 WINNESHIEK DECORAH 4.3

If you have a snowfall report to share with us, please send it to weather@kcrg.com. Remember when measuring snow to take a few different measurements and average them out. Be sure to avoid drifts!

