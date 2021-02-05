Advertisement

“Slow down and drive with caution,” police in Iowa warn drivers of icy roads

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The snow may have stopped and the roads may look a bit cleaner in some areas, but cold temperatures and wind are leading to icing problems on many Iowa roads Friday.

The Iowa DOT reports 364 plows are out continuing to work on the roads across Iowa.

Waterloo police are warning drivers about very icy, snow packed and slippery roads.

“Please slow down and drive with caution!” Waterloo police said in a Facebook post.

The Grant county Sheriff’s Office said roads are still in poor condition due to ice and blowing snow.

As of 630 am, most roads, including Hwy 151, are in poor winter driving condition. Still a lot of ice and blowing snow. Hwy Dept is out, doing their best.

Posted by Grant County Sheriff's Office, WI on Friday, February 5, 2021

Iowa State Patrol said it responded to nearly 200 crashes between 3 a.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday.

ISP Calls for Service: February 4-5, 3 AM – 7 AM ￼ 195 Crashes Covered: 169 Property Damage 25 Personal Injury 1 Fatal ￼ 350 Motorist Assists

Posted by Iowa State Patrol on Friday, February 5, 2021

The gusty wind will keep wind chills below zero the entire day on Friday.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until noon for many counties in eastern Iowa.

This all comes ahead of more snowfall expected over the weekend. Meteorologist Kaj O’Mara said several inches may occur in spots. Another system will come through later Sunday into Monday, which may bring more accumulation.

Road conditions in eastern Iowa as of 10:10 a.m. Friday.
Road conditions in eastern Iowa as of 10:10 a.m. Friday.(KCRG)

