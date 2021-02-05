Advertisement

Shelter House overnight shelters fill up as temperatures drop

By Becky Phelps
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -Shelter House has been running an emergency overnight winter shelter in Iowa City for nearly a decade...but in January, they moved into a bigger space that’s been full nearly every night since.

And leaders expected it to reach its full capacity of 40 again on Thursday night. The shelter, which is at the new GuideLink Center, operates on a drop-in basis...anyone can come if there’s room. The new shelter has more space, beds for people to sleep on,

Shelter House Director of Development Christine Ralston says on nights like Thursday night, where wind can make cold temperatures even colder, the shelter is literally a lifesaver. ”Winter and summer are the most dangerous times to be a person who is unsheltered and having the experience of homelessness. Because we have such extreme temperatures, it takes no time at all for frost bite and hypothermia to sitting outdoors, I mean it’s just a matter of minutes,” says Ralston.

Shelter House also has a separate day winter shelter to help people stay safe from the cold. “This is our county stepping up to help us be able to provide the service, this is the city of Iowa City stepping up, when we’re talking about the winter day shelter... it’s a space where we can have trained trauma informed staff members there to help individuals and keep them safe,” says Ralston.

Ralston says the shelter is always in need of donations-after big winter weather like this, particularly packaged food like ramen or granola bars.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter weather alerts issued ahead of Thursday system.
Winter storm & blizzard warnings issued ahead of Thursday storm
Central Iowa I-80 crash (Iowa Dept. of Transportation)
Multi-vehicle crash closes I-80 in central Iowa during blizzard
An Iowa Department of Transportation camera along I-80 in Central Iowa on February 4, 2021....
Officials: ‘Stay home, this is a dangerous storm’
A crash in the northbound lanes of Highway 151 between Walford and the Amana Colonies has...
Motorists report being stranded along Highway 151 for several hours
Ahead of Iowa’s men’s basketball game with Ohio State, the Buckeyes needed some help from Iowa...
Iowa crews help Ohio State bus stuck in snow

Latest News

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, is charged in the death of Mollie Tibbetts (R). IOWA DEPARTMENT OF...
Judge: Challenge of subpoena of victim’s bank records moot
The Iowa Judicial Branch Building, which holds Iowa's Supreme Court, in Des Moines (Photo:...
Court dismisses challenge to 2018 Iowa judge’s appointment
Alex Pinkham is 94 and touring the National Mall on the Last Frontier Honor Flight. (Source:...
Honor Flights suspended through June 30
Washington County postpones COVID-19 vaccine clinic due to weekend weather
A crash along Highway 20 in Grundy County on Thursday, February 4, 2021. (Grundy County...
Pileup on Highway 20 in Iowa kills 1, involves truck hauling acid