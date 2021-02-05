Shelter House overnight shelters fill up as temperatures drop

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -Shelter House has been running an emergency overnight winter shelter in Iowa City for nearly a decade...but in January, they moved into a bigger space that’s been full nearly every night since.

And leaders expected it to reach its full capacity of 40 again on Thursday night. The shelter, which is at the new GuideLink Center, operates on a drop-in basis...anyone can come if there’s room. The new shelter has more space, beds for people to sleep on,

Shelter House Director of Development Christine Ralston says on nights like Thursday night, where wind can make cold temperatures even colder, the shelter is literally a lifesaver. ”Winter and summer are the most dangerous times to be a person who is unsheltered and having the experience of homelessness. Because we have such extreme temperatures, it takes no time at all for frost bite and hypothermia to sitting outdoors, I mean it’s just a matter of minutes,” says Ralston.

Shelter House also has a separate day winter shelter to help people stay safe from the cold. “This is our county stepping up to help us be able to provide the service, this is the city of Iowa City stepping up, when we’re talking about the winter day shelter... it’s a space where we can have trained trauma informed staff members there to help individuals and keep them safe,” says Ralston.

Ralston says the shelter is always in need of donations-after big winter weather like this, particularly packaged food like ramen or granola bars.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.