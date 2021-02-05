Downtown Cedar Rapids railroad crossings fixed after malfunctioning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Several railroad crossings in the downtown Cedar Rapids area have been fixed after malfunctioning for hours Friday morning.

The 2nd Avenue and 4th Avenue railroad crossings downtown were flashing and had the arms down blocking the roadway. Additionally, the signals on the 8th Avenue railroad crossing were also going off, but there were no arms to block the roadway.

Tim McMahan, spokesperson for Union Pacific, said they were alerted to the issue Friday morning.

Union Pacific said there were a number of damaged wire bonds that needed to be repaired, but workers are not sure how they were damaged.

The repairs have been complete.

