Advertisement

Downtown Cedar Rapids railroad crossings fixed after malfunctioning

Several railroad crossings in the downtown Cedar Rapids area are malfunctioning.
Several railroad crossings in the downtown Cedar Rapids area are malfunctioning.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Several railroad crossings in the downtown Cedar Rapids area have been fixed after malfunctioning for hours Friday morning.

The 2nd Avenue and 4th Avenue railroad crossings downtown were flashing and had the arms down blocking the roadway. Additionally, the signals on the 8th Avenue railroad crossing were also going off, but there were no arms to block the roadway.

Tim McMahan, spokesperson for Union Pacific, said they were alerted to the issue Friday morning.

Union Pacific said there were a number of damaged wire bonds that needed to be repaired, but workers are not sure how they were damaged.

The repairs have been complete.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter weather alerts issued ahead of Thursday system.
Winter storm & blizzard warnings issued ahead of Thursday storm
Central Iowa I-80 crash (Iowa Dept. of Transportation)
Multi-vehicle crash closes I-80 in central Iowa during blizzard
An Iowa Department of Transportation camera along I-80 in Central Iowa on February 4, 2021....
Officials: ‘Stay home, this is a dangerous storm’
A crash in the northbound lanes of Highway 151 between Walford and the Amana Colonies has...
Motorists report being stranded along Highway 151 for several hours
Ahead of Iowa’s men’s basketball game with Ohio State, the Buckeyes needed some help from Iowa...
Iowa crews help Ohio State bus stuck in snow

Latest News

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, is charged in the death of Mollie Tibbetts (R). IOWA DEPARTMENT OF...
Judge: Challenge of subpoena of victim’s bank records moot
The Iowa Judicial Branch Building, which holds Iowa's Supreme Court, in Des Moines (Photo:...
Court dismisses challenge to 2018 Iowa judge’s appointment
Alex Pinkham is 94 and touring the National Mall on the Last Frontier Honor Flight. (Source:...
Honor Flights suspended through June 30
Washington County postpones COVID-19 vaccine clinic due to weekend weather
A crash along Highway 20 in Grundy County on Thursday, February 4, 2021. (Grundy County...
Pileup on Highway 20 in Iowa kills 1, involves truck hauling acid