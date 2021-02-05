Pileup kills at least one person, closes Highway 20 in Grundy Co.

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash involving at least a dozen vehicles has killed at least one person and closed Highway 20 in Grundy County.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said the highway remained closed Thursday night.

At least one person was killed and several people were injured, according to the Grundy County Register.

The Iowa Department of Transportation said travel is not advised in the area due to blizzard conditions.

No other information has been released.

