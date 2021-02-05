Motorists report being stranded along Highway 151 for several hours

WALFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash in the northbound lanes of Highway 151 between Walford and the Amana Colonies backed up traffic for several hours Thursday evening.

NewsLine9 callers and residents in the area said a line of dozens of vehicles has been stuck for several hours along the highway. Several callers said they had been forced to abandon their vehicles and seek shelter in nearby homes.

One woman who lives in the area said snowmobilers helped transport motorists to shelter.

Maggie Schulze-Wendel told KCRG-TV9 that, earlier in the afternoon, a man with a frozen beard and no coat who had trudged through the snow looking for help came knocking on her door.

“Kept them warm and got them some coffee and hot chocolate and waited for their ride,” she said. “I’ve grown up out here my whole life and so, I’ve seen drifts and things. I just think that people used to be prepared, and now, they’re not so much.”

Schulze-Wendel’s husband even gave the man who walked to their home his coat.

The stranded trio had to leave their jeep and truck to get towed out later, but they made it out safe.

One motorist who was stuck on the highway said snowdrifts were surrounding vehicles as Thursday night progressed.

