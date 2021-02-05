Advertisement

La Cantina Bar & Grill closes downtown Cedar Rapids location

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - La Cantina Bar & Grill is closing its downtown Cedar Rapids location permanently.

In a post on Facebook, the Mexican restaurant said it was proud to be a member of the downtown community for the last 10 years as part of the growth following the 2008 flood.

La Cantina cited the challenges of 2020 in their decision to close the location at the corner of 1st Avenue and 2nd Street Southeast.

Locations in Marion and on Edgewood Road Northeast in Cedar Rapids remain open.

We have been proud to be a member of the downtown Cedar Rapids community over the last 10 years. We have enjoyed being...

Posted by La Cantina Bar N Grill on Wednesday, February 3, 2021

