Kyle Rittenhouse fires attorney who helped raise his bail

In this Aug. 26, 2020, photo released by the Antioch Police Department is Kyle Rittenhouse in...
In this Aug. 26, 2020, photo released by the Antioch Police Department is Kyle Rittenhouse in Antioch, Ill. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis.(Antioch Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An 18-year-old from Illinois who’s accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a police brutality protest in Wisconsin last summer fired a California attorney who had been soliciting money for his case.

Los Angeles attorney John Pierce had been at the forefront of Kyle Rittenhouse’s defense.

He helped raise money from conservatives to post Rittenhouse’s $2 million bail in November. He also hired attorney Mark Richards to handle proceedings in Wisconsin.

Rittenhouse is accused of shooting three people in Kenosha in August as hundreds were protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man.

Rittenhouse has argued he was acting in self-defense.

