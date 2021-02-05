Advertisement

Judge: Challenge of subpoena of victim’s bank records moot

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, is charged in the death of Mollie Tibbetts (R). IOWA DEPARTMENT OF...
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, is charged in the death of Mollie Tibbetts (R). IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY(KOSA)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) — A judge has rejected a motion to quash a subpoena seeking the bank records of a slain University of Iowa student.

Prosecutors in the first-degree murder case against Cristhian Bahena Rivera made the motion, calling the subpoena by Behena Rivera’s lawyers for Mollie Tibbetts’ bank records a “fishing expedition.”

Prosecutors accused defense attorneys of flouting the law by failing to notify prosecutors and the court of the subpoena until after it had already been served.

The Des Moines Register reports that the judge ruled the challenge was moot, as the subpoena had already been served and the bank provided no relevant information.

Prosecutors say Rivera stabbed Tibbetts to death in 2018.

