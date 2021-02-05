Advertisement

Jackknifed semis block I-380 in Linn County

I-380/Tower Terrace Road crash (Iowa DOT)
I-380/Tower Terrace Road crash (Iowa DOT)(Iowa DOT)
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
TODDVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A pair of jackknifed semi tractor-trailers blocked traffic on Interstate 380 in Linn County Thursday night.

The crash happened on the northside of the interchange with County Home Road near Toddville. Emergency crews are detouring traffic off the interstate and around the crash.

The interstate remained blocked as of 9 p.m. Thursday.

