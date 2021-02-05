Jackknifed semis block I-380 in Linn County

TODDVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A pair of jackknifed semi tractor-trailers blocked traffic on Interstate 380 in Linn County Thursday night.

The crash happened on the northside of the interchange with County Home Road near Toddville. Emergency crews are detouring traffic off the interstate and around the crash.

The interstate remained blocked as of 9 p.m. Thursday.

