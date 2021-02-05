Iowa State Patrol responds to nearly 200 crashes due to snowstorm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol said it has responded to 195 crashes between the hours of 3 a.m. Thursday morning and 7 a.m. Friday morning.

ISP also responded to 169 reports of property damage, 25 reports of personal injury, including one fatality, and assisted 350 motorists.

Troopers managed to avoid injury Thursday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near Newton damaged two squad cars. The accident was part of a 40 car pileup.

ISP Calls for Service: February 4-5, 3 AM – 7 AM ￼ 195 Crashes Covered: 169 Property Damage 25 Personal Injury 1 Fatal ￼ 350 Motorist Assists Posted by Iowa State Patrol on Friday, February 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.