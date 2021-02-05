Advertisement

Iowa reports 34 more COVID-19 deaths, 804 more cases Friday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Friday reported 34 more COVID-19 related deaths and 804 more confirmed cases of the virus.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state’s data shows a total of 323,317 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and a total of 5,067 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

The state is listing COVID-19 as the underlying cause of 4,584 of the reported deaths, while the virus was a contributing factor in 483 of the reported deaths.

A total of 291,536 people in Iowa have recovered from the virus since the pandemic began.

The state on Friday reported 348 people are hospitalized with the virus in Iowa. That’s a decrease from the 360 hospitalizations reported on Thursday.

An additional 52 people were admitted to Iowa hospitals with the virus in the last 24 hours. There are a total of 66 patients in the ICU and 31 on ventilators.

According to the data the state makes available, 3,411 people were tested for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. The state reports a total of 1,489,096 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 23.6 percent.

