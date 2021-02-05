Iowa Hawkeyes 2021 football schedule adjusted

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Big Ten on Friday announced adjustments for the 2021 football season.

For the Iowa Hawkeyes, opponents will remain as originally announced, but the dates of the games are changing.

The schedule for September does not change, with the season opener happening at Kinnick on September 4 against Indiana.

The rest of the schedule is as follows:

Sept. 4 Indiana (Varsity Club Day/Fry Fest Weekend)

Sept. 11 at Iowa State (Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series)

Sept. 18 Kent State

Sept. 25 Colorado State (Family Weekend)

Oct. 2 at Maryland

Oct. 9 Penn State

Oct. 16 Purdue (Homecoming)

Oct. 23 Open

Oct. 30 at Wisconsin

Nov. 6 at Northwestern

Nov. 13 Minnesota

Nov. 20 Illinois

Nov. 26 at Nebraska

