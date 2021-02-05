Advertisement

Iowa Hawkeyes 2021 football schedule adjusted

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, file photo, Iowa's Charlie Jones returns a punt during...
FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, file photo, Iowa's Charlie Jones returns a punt during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, in Iowa City, Iowa. Jones' play has been a key factor in Iowa's special teams success. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Big Ten on Friday announced adjustments for the 2021 football season.

For the Iowa Hawkeyes, opponents will remain as originally announced, but the dates of the games are changing.

The schedule for September does not change, with the season opener happening at Kinnick on September 4 against Indiana.

The rest of the schedule is as follows:

  • Sept. 4 Indiana (Varsity Club Day/Fry Fest Weekend)
  • Sept. 11 at Iowa State (Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series)
  • Sept. 18 Kent State
  • Sept. 25 Colorado State (Family Weekend)
  • Oct. 2 at Maryland
  • Oct. 9 Penn State
  • Oct. 16 Purdue (Homecoming)
  • Oct. 23 Open
  • Oct. 30 at Wisconsin
  • Nov. 6 at Northwestern
  • Nov. 13 Minnesota
  • Nov. 20 Illinois
  • Nov. 26 at Nebraska

