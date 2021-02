OXFORD, Iowa (KCRG) -A portion of Interstate 80 is down to one lane (both eastbound and westbound) after a semi accident on Thursday night.

The Iowa DOT is reporting lane closures between Exit 230: County Road W39 and Exit 237: Ireland Avenue (near Oxford).

Officials are estimating a 3 minute delay eastbound and a 4 minute delay westbound.

