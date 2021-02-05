Honor Flights suspended through June 30

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The National Honor Flight Board on Friday announced it is suspending all Honor Flights through June 30.

In a news release, the board gave the following reasons:

“Status of the vaccine rollout and timing between first and second doses of the current vaccines, as well as considerations regarding availability of vaccine to younger population/guardians/volunteers;

Group gathering restrictions in the D.C. area continue to be in force, with no established end date at this time; and

The National Park Service is not currently issuing group gathering permits and there is no indication when NPS will resume permitting for group gatherings.”

The Cedar Valley Honor Flight had an Honor Flight scheduled for May 19 out of Waterloo. It has now been rescheduled for September 22.

Those who are signed up for the May 19 date will be moved to the September 22 date.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.