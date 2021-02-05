Division III winter championships canceled, local coaches and players heartbroken

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For the second time in 11 months, the Division III winter championships have been canceled. The announcement was made by the NCAA on Wednesday.

“I really did feel like we were moving forward,” said Wartburg wrestling head coach Eric Keller. “I guess in my mind, maybe my own fault, but I never allowed myself to mentally go down the path that we weren’t going to have a championship. I was positive we were going to do it.”

Down at Coe College, the women’s basketball team didn’t find out about the news until after beating No. 2 Wartburg at home on Wednesday, but the team finally addressed the news on Thursday.

“We had heard that it might be coming down,” said Coe women’s basketball head coach Kayla Waskow. “It was based on numbers. It was hard to hear.”

Teams in the American Rivers Conference will finish out the regular season and the conference tournaments that are currently scheduled are expected to go forward.

“There’s only been about 31-percent of Division III women’s teams that have played a game.,” said Waskow. “Luckily, we’ve played five. I guess just taking the positives when you can; it doesn’t mean it doesn’t hurt any less.”

