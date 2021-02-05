Crash on I-80 in Iowa City slows traffic

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa DOT is reporting the two left lanes of I-80 westbound in Iowa City are blocked due to a crash.

The crash is between the Dodge Street exit and the Dubuque Street exit.

Traffic cameras show authorities are at the scene of the crash. Traffic appears to be moving, but slowly.

We have not received word on what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.

I-80 WB: Two left lanes blocked due to a crash from Exit 246 - IA 1; Dodge Street to Exit 244 - Dubuque Street (Iowa City). https://t.co/A1VEYLsDOO — Statewide Iowa 511 (@statewideia511) February 5, 2021

