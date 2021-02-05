Crash on I-380 blocks lane near Wright Brothers Boulevard in Linn County
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa DOT is reporting the left lane of I-380 Southbound is blocked due to a crash between County Road E70 and County Road F12.
That’s between Wright Brothers Boulevard and 120th Street.
I-380 SB: Left lane blocked due to a crash from Exit 13 - County Road E70 to Exit 10 - County Road F12 (Cedar Rapids). https://t.co/WiEghfql0i— Statewide Iowa 511 (@statewideia511) February 5, 2021
