Crash blocks I-380 southbound near Toddville
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa DOT is reporting a crash has blocked I-380 Southbound near the County Home Road exit.
It appears as though a truck has jackknifed in the images from the Iowa DOT.
I-380 SB: Road blocked due to a crash from Exit 35 - County Road W36 to Exit 28 - County Road E34 (Robins). https://t.co/fjGaJJQoR4— Statewide Iowa 511 (@statewideia511) February 5, 2021
