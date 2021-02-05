Advertisement

Court dismisses challenge to 2018 Iowa judge’s appointment

The Iowa Judicial Branch Building, which holds Iowa's Supreme Court, in Des Moines (Photo:...
The Iowa Judicial Branch Building, which holds Iowa's Supreme Court, in Des Moines (Photo: Wikimedia Commons / Ctjf83 / CC BY-SA 3.0)(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court is letting the 2018 appointment of an eastern Iowa district court judge by Gov. Kim Reynolds stand, ending a three-year controversy over whether Reynolds had missed the legal deadline for appointing the judge.

The court concluded in a ruling Friday that since former Iowa Supreme Court Justice Mark Cady deferred to Reynolds, who claimed she verbally appointed Judge Jason Besler by the legal deadline, the court shouldn’t intervene.

Attorney Gary Dickey had challenged the appointment, saying Besler was improperly appointed and potentially should be removed.

In making its ruling, the Iowa Supreme Court dismisses the case.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter weather alerts issued ahead of Thursday system.
Winter storm & blizzard warnings issued ahead of Thursday storm
Central Iowa I-80 crash (Iowa Dept. of Transportation)
Multi-vehicle crash closes I-80 in central Iowa during blizzard
An Iowa Department of Transportation camera along I-80 in Central Iowa on February 4, 2021....
Officials: ‘Stay home, this is a dangerous storm’
A crash in the northbound lanes of Highway 151 between Walford and the Amana Colonies has...
Motorists report being stranded along Highway 151 for several hours
Ahead of Iowa’s men’s basketball game with Ohio State, the Buckeyes needed some help from Iowa...
Iowa crews help Ohio State bus stuck in snow

Latest News

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, is charged in the death of Mollie Tibbetts (R). IOWA DEPARTMENT OF...
Judge: Challenge of subpoena of victim’s bank records moot
Alex Pinkham is 94 and touring the National Mall on the Last Frontier Honor Flight. (Source:...
Honor Flights suspended through June 30
Washington County postpones COVID-19 vaccine clinic due to weekend weather
A crash along Highway 20 in Grundy County on Thursday, February 4, 2021. (Grundy County...
Pileup on Highway 20 in Iowa kills 1, involves truck hauling acid