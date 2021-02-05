Advertisement

Cold weather moves in & another round of snow Saturday

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Winds will continue to stay gusty at times throughout the evening, and blowing snow will continue to stay a threat. Keep in mind, roads could still be very slick with blowing snow or any freezing that occurs from wet roads.

Overnight, temperatures will fall below zero and winds will keep wind chills between 10 to 20 degrees below zero.

Another system will be pushing through the area tomorrow, starting in the morning and continuing through the evening. The track right now shows the highest snowfall totals Highway 30 and south, where areas could see between 2-5″. Areas north of Highway 30 have the potential for up to 2″ of snowfall. Temperatures fall well below zero with another layer of fresh snow and wind chills approaching 30 degrees below zero.

Scattered snow chances for Sunday and another wave of snow on Monday that could bring more accumulating snow.

