Cold day ahead, more snow coming over the weekend

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:49 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a cold day with continued gusty wind. This will keep wind chills below zero the entire day.

Highs will generally be in the lower teens in most areas. As we look ahead to the weekend, another system is still on the way.

At this point, the track favors accumulating snow along and south of Highway 20. Given such cold air in place, it will take very little moisture to generate snow and since it’ll be a fluffy snow, several inches may occur in spots.

This fresh layer of snow tomorrow will only add to the cold coming tomorrow night with actual lows in the minus teens and wind chills approaching 30 below by Sunday morning.

Another system comes through later Sunday into Monday which may bring more accumulation.

