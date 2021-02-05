City of Dubuque working overnight to clear streets after snow storm

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Dubuque’s public works director said they will work overnight as they clear residential areas of the snow after Thursday’s storm.

John Klostermann said they started working on the streets at around 6:30 a.m. They have 16 plows cleaning across town.

“We will continue on, based on the forecast that we have right now, with our 16 trucks, plow and de-icing,” he mentioned. “We will work through the secondary streets then, once it quits snowing and those are safer travel, then we will move into the residential areas.”

Klostermann said they want to plow as much as possible before temperatures begin dropping overnight.

“Our goal is to get everything plowed off, hopefully as far as we can anyway, and get it treated so that the salt will work,” he explained. “Once we get down below those 15 degrees and below, then we will start to add calcium chloride to the salt mixture to make that work a little bit better.”

The Dubuque area received over three inches of snow due to the storm and, with the addition of 35 to 45 miles per hour winds, city officials are recommending people either postpone or cancel their travels until Friday.

