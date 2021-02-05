Benton Co. Sheriff’s Office: ‘Traffic on Highway 30 at a standstill’
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
NEWHALL, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Benton County are advising motorists to avoid Highway 30 following several crashes during Thursday’s blizzard.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office told KCRG-TV9 that traffic along the highway is “at a standstill” and that drivers should stay home.
Several crashes have been reported during the afternoon and evening hours, including one near Newhall.
Travel is not advised in Benton County, where a tow ban is in effect.
Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.