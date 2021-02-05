Advertisement

Authorities arrest woman accused of giving instructions to Capitol rioters

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
(CNN) - Authorities have arrested a Pennsylvania woman who they say used a megaphone to give instructions to rioters during the Capitol insurrection.

Rachel Marie Powell faces charges including obstruction, entering a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

She admitted in an interview with the New Yorker that she was the woman seen on video giving directions to other rioters on where to go inside the Capitol building to avoid police barricades. Powell implied she was trying to help direct people so fewer individuals would be hurt or killed.

Prosecutors want to detain her because they say she is a flight risk and “a danger to any other person or the community.”

