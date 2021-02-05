2nd Iowa woman pleads guilty in leak of drug informants

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A second Iowa woman has pleaded guilty in a leak of documents related to a federal drug trafficking investigation that outed the identities of two confidential informants on Facebook.

Rachel Manna, 33, of West Des Moines, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of computer fraud under a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

She was released and is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

Manna admitted to asking acquaintance Danielle Taff, a contract paralegal in the U.S. Attorney’s office in Des Moines, to unlawfully use her computer access to obtain files related to a drug investigation involving her child’s father.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.