Officials: ‘Stay home, this is a dangerous storm’

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dangerous winter weather conditions across much of the state has officials asking drivers to stay home this afternoon.

Several crashes along Interstate 80 between Newton and Grinnel have blocked the interstate as of early this afternoon. Jasper County dispatchers confirmed a multi-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Newton. Traffic is stalled in the area and troopers ask that you avoid the area, according to our news coverage partner KCCI-TV in Des Moines.

“This storm is deadly. Please stay off the roads altogether if at all possible,” troopers said.

I-80 eastbound near Newton is completely blocked this afternoon after a major crash involving multiple vehicles. Do not travel out in these weather conditions if you do not have to! pic.twitter.com/bBLFslD8ES — KCRG-TV9 First Alert Weather (@KCRG_FirstAlert) February 4, 2021

Travel is not advised for much of the eastern half of the state. Click here for the latest road conditions.

The Iowa State Patrol said that I-80

More than 400 Iowa Department of Transportation plows are out across the state to clear state roads.

Dozens of snow emergencies have been declared in cities across Eastern Iowa, each with its own protocol. Click here for the latest weather-related announcements.

SNOW AMOUNTS: A broad area of 2 to 4 inches will fall over most of the TV9 viewing area. Isolated higher amounts may occur. The far south, south of a line from Oskaloosa to Washington, could see lesser amounts up to 2 inches due to more rain and a briefer period of snow. It will be difficult to measure the total snow that falls due to the strong winds. Click here for the latest forecast.

A strong cold front will be pushing through eastern Iowa on Thursday bringing freezing rain, snow, and possible blizzard conditions. (KCRG)

AFTER THE STORM: Winds will continue tonight through Friday morning. Colder air settles into the region for the weekend, with below zero lows common and highs that barely reach the single digits above zero. Wind chills will likely reach -20 to -30 below zero, or colder, at times. Additional chances for snow are possible Saturday through early next week.

