Advertisement

SC mother dies from COVID while on honeymoon in South Africa

By Drew Aunkst
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Adriana Lopez knows just how serious of an impact COVID-19 can have on a family.

After getting the virus herself and spending days in the hospital, her 49-year-old mother also contracted it and died just seven days later.

“It’s crazy...I was even cautious about this stuff because my mom was, I didn’t think I was gonna get it,” Lopez said. “I never thought I would get it.”

Just after Christmas, Lopez contracted the virus, spending time in the hospital with severe symptoms.

“They ended up getting an ambulance to come get me because I had gotten so bad,” Lopez explained. “My fever was 107.2, my oxygen level was below 40, and my blood pressure was all the way up.”

Lopez would recover, but just a few days before leaving the hospital, she got a call from her mom.

“She said, ‘Adriana I have bad news,’ and I said, ‘what is it mom,’ and she said, ‘I got COVID,’” explained Lopez.

Lopez’s mom had just found new love, becoming a newlywed on Christmas.

She was on her honeymoon in South Africa when she contracted the virus.

“I did tell her how bad COVID was and the possibilities of what could happen to her if she got it, cause I got it and I almost died,” Lopez added.

Seven days after testing positive, Lopez’s mother, Manuela, would lose her battle with the coronavirus while still in South Africa.

“Can’t believe she’s gone,” Lopez said. “I look at all of our pictures and how happy she was and I still can’t believe she’s gone.”

Now Lopez wants to share her story to help people understand the very real consequences of this virus.

“Don’t think that you can’t get something -- my mom never thought she would get it, she got it,” Lopez said. “Not trying to make an example out of my mother but my mom died, you don’t expect that kind of thing. You don’t expect it to be your family member, don’t let it be your family member, don’t let it be yourself.

Lopez told WIS her mother was a gentle and kind woman who loved her family, Guns and Roses, and purses.

The family said they hope to have Manuela’s body back in the United States sometime this weekend.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter weather alerts issued ahead of Thursday system.
Winter storm & blizzard warnings issued ahead of Thursday storm
Central Iowa I-80 crash (Iowa Dept. of Transportation)
Multi-vehicle crash closes I-80 in central Iowa during blizzard
An Iowa Department of Transportation camera along I-80 in Central Iowa on February 4, 2021....
Officials: ‘Stay home, this is a dangerous storm’
A crash in the northbound lanes of Highway 151 between Walford and the Amana Colonies has...
Motorists report being stranded along Highway 151 for several hours
Ahead of Iowa’s men’s basketball game with Ohio State, the Buckeyes needed some help from Iowa...
Iowa crews help Ohio State bus stuck in snow

Latest News

House lawmakers are reconvening at the Capitol to approve a resolution calling on Vice...
AP-NORC poll: Americans are split on Trump’s impeachment
In his Dec. 18, 2020 file photo a runner passes the office of the California Employment...
Tax forms help reveal extent of unemployment fraud in US
Christopher Plummer arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Oscar winner, ‘Sound of Music’ star Christopher Plummer dies
Ohio woman named Karen arrested for trespassing
Pelosi says impeachment is vital to moving forward and preserving democracy.
Impeachment question and Pelosi: Ask our founders 'why bother?'