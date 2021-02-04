Advertisement

National Muslim group condemns proposed Iowa Bill on The 1619 Project after TV9 story airs

By Ethan Stein
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The nation’s largest Muslim civil liberties group condemned a proposed bill in the Statehouse after a story aired on Tuesday on the TV9 News.

House File 222 would reduce funding for public schools each day the New York Times Magazine’s 1619 Project was used as part of a history class’ curriculum. The bill is similar to other pieces of legislation introduced in Mississippi and Arkansas. Republican Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) also introduced a federal version of the bill as well.

The National Communications Director for the Council on American-Islamic Relations, CAIR, cited our story as why the group felt like it had to make a statement.

Ibrahim Hooper, who is the communication director for the group, said they have an interest in this project being taught because racism affects all minorities in America, not just black people.

“We all have to educate ourselves about the reality about the history of our nation and the role white supremacy and racism play in the history of our nation,” he said

The Pulitzer Prize-winning project was created by Nikole Hannah-Jones, who is from Waterloo.

Advocates of the bill say it’s not dictating what curriculum can be taught in classrooms and also believe the version of history presented in the 1619 project is inaccurate.

