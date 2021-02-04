Multi-vehicle crash closes I-80 in central Iowa during blizzard
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
NEWTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash involving multiple vehicles Thursday forced officials to close the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Jasper County.
Images from the Iowa Department of Transportation show the crash involves several semi-tractors among other vehicles.
The Iowa State Patrol is asking travelers to avoid eastbound Interstate 80 east of Des Moines.
Officials told WOI-TV in Des Moines that buses in the area are taking trapped individuals to the Iowa Speedway for shelter.
The Iowa State Patrol told KCCI-TV that the storm is deadly and is asking people to stay off roads.
No information is available on possible injuries.
