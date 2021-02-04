Multi-vehicle crash closes I-80 in central Iowa during blizzard

NEWTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash involving multiple vehicles Thursday forced officials to close the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Jasper County.

Images from the Iowa Department of Transportation show the crash involves several semi-tractors among other vehicles.

The Iowa State Patrol is asking travelers to avoid eastbound Interstate 80 east of Des Moines.

I-80 eastbound near Newton is completely blocked this afternoon after a major crash involving multiple vehicles. Do not travel out in these weather conditions if you do not have to! pic.twitter.com/bBLFslD8ES — KCRG-TV9 First Alert Weather (@KCRG_FirstAlert) February 4, 2021

Officials told WOI-TV in Des Moines that buses in the area are taking trapped individuals to the Iowa Speedway for shelter.

The Iowa State Patrol told KCCI-TV that the storm is deadly and is asking people to stay off roads.

No information is available on possible injuries.

