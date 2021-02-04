Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands tests positive for COVID-19

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa announced its head wrestling coach Tom Brands tested positive for COVID-19 during his regularly scheduled antigen test on Wednesday morning.

The diagnosis was confirmed by a follow-up PCR test.

The university said Brands is asymptomatic and will be remaining at his home until February 13.

“I will continue to work remotely,” Brands said in a news release. “We have a good thing going and we are going to keep moving forward. Right now our focus is on Purdue and Ohio State.”

The Iowa wrestling team is preparing to compete on Sunday against Purdue and Ohio State, and in West Lafayette and Indiana.

The Hawkeyes are 3-0 so far this season.

