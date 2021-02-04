Advertisement

Iowa to get $4.68M as part of national opioid settlement

FILE - This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid...
FILE - This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. On Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, the American Academy of Pediatrics issued new guidance aimed at improving care for women and newborns affected by the mothers’ opioid use. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)(Patrick Sison | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 12:56 PM CST
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Attorney General’s Office says the state will receive nearly $4.7 million over five years as part of a multistate settlement with a firm that worked with opioid manufacturers to promote addictive painkillers.

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller said Thursday that the settlement will be used to address problems caused by opioids, including paying for substance abuse treatment services for Iowans.

Iowa is part of a coalition of 53 attorneys general who collectively won $573 million in a settlement with McKinsey & Company, one of the world’s largest consulting firms.

The settlement will be split among 47 states, five U.S. territories and the District of Columbia.

