Iowa surpasses 5,000 total COVID-19 related deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – Iowa has now surpassed 5,000 total COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Thursday reported an additional 58 COVID-9 deaths, and 977 more positive cases.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state’s data shows a total of 322,513 people in Iowa have tested positive for COVID-19, and a total of 5,033 people have died with the virus.

The state is listing COVID-19 as the underlying cause of 4,555 of the reported deaths, while the virus was a contributing factor in 478 of the reported deaths.

A total of 290,012 people in Iowa have recovered from the virus since the pandemic began.

The state on Thursday reported a total of 360 people are hospitalized with the virus in Iowa. That’s a decrease from the 382 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday.

An additional 54 people were admitted to Iowa hospitals with the virus in the last 24 hours. There are a total of 77 patients in the ICU and 31 on ventilators.

According to the data the state makes available, 3,035 people were tested for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,485,685 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 32.2 percent.

According to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine administration dashboard, a total of 275,706 vaccine doses have been administered. And a total of 69,232 people have completed both doses of the vaccine.

