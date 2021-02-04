Iowa State Patrol troopers escape semi pileup uninjured

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -No troopers were injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near Newtown on during Thursday’s blizzard.

According to a Facebook post by the Iowa State Patrol, two Iowa State Patrol squad cars were damaged while troopers were checking up on crash victims. The squad cars were totaled after crashed into them. The accident was part of a 40 car pileup approximately a mile and a half away west of Newton.

Check www.511ia.org for additional closures/blockages on I-80, Hwy. 20 and other Iowa roadways.

