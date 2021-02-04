Advertisement

Iowa state lawmaker protests Republicans’ refusal to issue mask mandate by wearing jeans

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa state lawmaker is protesting Republicans’ refusal to mandate masks by wearing jeans.

Neither the House nor Senate allows members or staff on the floor chambers to wear jeans or t-shirts, and men must wear a jacket and tie.

So Democratic Representative Beth Wessel-Kroeschell of Ames wore jeans on Tuesday during a House debate.

She said when the chief clerk asked her to change, she declined.

Republican leaders encourage people to wear masks. Five House members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter weather alerts issued ahead of Thursday system.
Winter storm & blizzard warnings issued ahead of Thursday storm
Central Iowa I-80 crash (Iowa Dept. of Transportation)
Multi-vehicle crash closes I-80 in central Iowa during blizzard
An Iowa Department of Transportation camera along I-80 in Central Iowa on February 4, 2021....
Officials: ‘Stay home, this is a dangerous storm’
A crash in the northbound lanes of Highway 151 between Walford and the Amana Colonies has...
Motorists report being stranded along Highway 151 for several hours
Ahead of Iowa’s men’s basketball game with Ohio State, the Buckeyes needed some help from Iowa...
Iowa crews help Ohio State bus stuck in snow

Latest News

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, is charged in the death of Mollie Tibbetts (R). IOWA DEPARTMENT OF...
Judge: Challenge of subpoena of victim’s bank records moot
The Iowa Judicial Branch Building, which holds Iowa's Supreme Court, in Des Moines (Photo:...
Court dismisses challenge to 2018 Iowa judge’s appointment
Alex Pinkham is 94 and touring the National Mall on the Last Frontier Honor Flight. (Source:...
Honor Flights suspended through June 30
Washington County postpones COVID-19 vaccine clinic due to weekend weather
A crash along Highway 20 in Grundy County on Thursday, February 4, 2021. (Grundy County...
Pileup on Highway 20 in Iowa kills 1, involves truck hauling acid