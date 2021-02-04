Iowa state lawmaker protests Republicans’ refusal to issue mask mandate by wearing jeans
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa state lawmaker is protesting Republicans’ refusal to mandate masks by wearing jeans.
Neither the House nor Senate allows members or staff on the floor chambers to wear jeans or t-shirts, and men must wear a jacket and tie.
So Democratic Representative Beth Wessel-Kroeschell of Ames wore jeans on Tuesday during a House debate.
She said when the chief clerk asked her to change, she declined.
Republican leaders encourage people to wear masks. Five House members have tested positive for COVID-19.
