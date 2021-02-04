Advertisement

Iowa now issuing $300 each week in pandemic unemployment compensation

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 12:53 PM CST
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Workforce Development is now issuing the 300 additional dollars each week in ‘Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation’ to everyone who is eligible.

It comes as IWD reports 5,900 people filed an initial unemployment claim, and more than 4,600 people filed a continuing claim.

It totaled more than $15 million in payments.

As for the federal funds, Iowa Workforce Development has paid out more than $18 million, which includes retroactive payments.

