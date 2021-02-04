Iowa crews help Ohio State bus stuck in snow
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -Ahead of Iowa’s men’s basketball game with Ohio State, the Buckeyes needed some help from Iowa Athletics personnel after their bus got stuck in the snow on Thursday morning.
Ohio State Head Coach Chris Holtmann caught the action on video and posted it to Twitter Thursday afternoon.
Holtmann said the help was appreciated.
No.7 Ohio State and No.8 Iowa play tonight at 6:00 P.M. on ESPN.
