Heavy snow & high winds could lead to blizzard conditions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Heavy snow will still be falling throughout the afternoon hours and evening.

Another concern will be in the increasing winds, winds gusts could be up to 40 mph and bringing a blowing snow threat. This could lead to reduced visibility and even white conditions at times through the evening commute. Even after the snow stops, blowing snow will still be a threat as winds stay high through the overnight hours.

If you have to travel tonight, be prepared with a full gas tank, a charged cell phone, and proper clothing in case you get stranded. Temperatures fall quickly through the day and into the single digits overnight.

Quiet conditions for Friday with highs in the lower teens. Another potential for accumulating snow comes this weekend along with the start of overnight lows below zero that will continue into next week.

