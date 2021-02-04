Advertisement

Heavy snow & high winds could lead to blizzard conditions

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Heavy snow will still be falling throughout the afternoon hours and evening.

Another concern will be in the increasing winds, winds gusts could be up to 40 mph and bringing a blowing snow threat. This could lead to reduced visibility and even white conditions at times through the evening commute. Even after the snow stops, blowing snow will still be a threat as winds stay high through the overnight hours.

If you have to travel tonight, be prepared with a full gas tank, a charged cell phone, and proper clothing in case you get stranded. Temperatures fall quickly through the day and into the single digits overnight.

Quiet conditions for Friday with highs in the lower teens. Another potential for accumulating snow comes this weekend along with the start of overnight lows below zero that will continue into next week.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter weather alerts issued ahead of Thursday system.
Winter storm & blizzard warnings issued ahead of Thursday storm
Central Iowa I-80 crash (Iowa Dept. of Transportation)
Multi-vehicle crash closes I-80 in central Iowa during blizzard
An Iowa Department of Transportation camera along I-80 in Central Iowa on February 4, 2021....
Officials: ‘Stay home, this is a dangerous storm’
A crash in the northbound lanes of Highway 151 between Walford and the Amana Colonies has...
Motorists report being stranded along Highway 151 for several hours
Ahead of Iowa’s men’s basketball game with Ohio State, the Buckeyes needed some help from Iowa...
Iowa crews help Ohio State bus stuck in snow

Latest News

kcrg wx
A cold day ahead, more snow tomorrow
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
Snow Drifts in Oxford IA
Snowfall Totals Across Eastern Iowa from Today’s Winter Storm
Wind gust forecast
First Alert Forecast