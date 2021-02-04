Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds gives update on vaccine rollout, Recovery Advisory Board releases report

By Ethan Stein
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:55 AM CST
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds acknowledged the slow vaccine rollout in Iowa, but stressed patience as the rollout continues.

Over 260,000 Iowans have been vaccinated, which is around 11 percent of the state’s population. At the current rate, it would take more than a year to vaccinate the entire state. Before, vaccinations began the Interim Director for the Iowa Department of Public Health said everyone who wanted a vaccine would be able to get one by the middle of 2021.

The governor said she and the Iowa Department of Public Health have begun identifying and understanding barriers to putting vaccines in arms this week. She said they plan to address these problems in the future.

“I expect to see positive results soon,” Reynold said. “We all want the same thing, and so we need to figure out how we can work together to make that happen.”

Governor Reynolds also announced the state will look for a company that could stand-up a centralized vaccine registration sign-up and referral system through an RFP.

The Governor’s Economic Recovery Advisory Board also released their report, which contains recommendations on how to modernize Iowa’s economy. Its recommendations served as the basis for Governor Kim Reynold’s legislative agenda.

Our KCRG-TV9 i9 Investigative Unit learned most of its’ members are heavy donors to Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ campaign. The average donation from those board members was more than $10,000.

The board gives recommendations across a wide range of topics including healthcare, childcare, agriculture, infrastructure, and manufacturing.

Its top recommendations include expanding state-funded preschool, workforce training, broadband, telehealth services, work-based learning programs for students, removing barriers to the open enrollment process, and strengthening Iowa’s charter schools.

You can read its full report below

