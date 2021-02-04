Can you get the COVID-19 Vaccine in a different county than the one you live in?

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Question: Can you get a vaccine in a different county than you live in?

Source: Iowa Department of Public Health

Answer: It published this memo back when vaccinations began, which allows anyone regardless of their permanent place of residence county, or state to receive the vaccine.

So if you live in Linn County, you could get vaccinated in Iowa County. Just like if you live in Florida, you can get vaccinated in Iowa.

The memo also makes clear U-S Citizenship is not required to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.